HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Water District lifted a boil advisory on Friday for customers affected by a water main break.

Customers on Highway 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 Hwy 425 and 5358, 4996 & 5382 Old Madisonville Rd are no longer being advised to boil water before use.