MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department lifted a boil advisory for customers on Thursday.

The boil advisory was placed after total coliform and E. Coli bacteria was found in the water supply on Wednesday. Officials now say that it is not necessary for customers to boil water before use.

A statement from officials says that it is now believed a mechanical failure caused the original sample to test positive for the bacteria.