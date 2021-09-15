Boil advisory placed in Madisonville after total coliform and E. coli bacteria found in water supply

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have placed a boil water advisory for Madisonville on Wednesday after total coliform and E. Coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department is urging people to not drink the water without bringing it to a boil for at least one minute and then cooling. They say that boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Officials anticipate resolving the problem within 24 hours.