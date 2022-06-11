PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued on June 11 in Princeton due to a water main break. Princeton Water Utility customers between South Gibson Street east to South Stormont Street and between Ohio Street north to Indiana Street is under the advisory.

City officials said the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely. Officials are advising all customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Authorities said they will notify customers when it is no longer necessary.

The City of Princeton has issued this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water customers. The conditions regarding the issue and the greatness of the affected area order these precautionary measures.

More information regarding the boil advisory can by known by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.