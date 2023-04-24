HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A boil order has been issued for all City of Grayville Water customers until further notice.

The City of Grayville shared via Facebook that the main water line that feeds the city’s water tower ruptured, forcing the city to shut down the water system. Once water service is restored, customers should bring water to a rolling boil before consumption.

Once two consecutive water samples are cleared by the city’s Illinois Environmental Protection Agency approved laboratory, the boil order will be lifted.