HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Princeton Water Department issued a boil order for all customers east of Race Street and north of Broadway.

Officials say the order is due to a water main break, and repairs are being done on Tuesday. Officials also said the potential of water contamination is low, but it is advised that those in the area boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before use.

The department says this order will remain in place until repairs are finished.