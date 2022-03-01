HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Water Utility (HWU) has issued a boil water advisory due to a water break on Marywood Drive. HWU will be shutting off water in the area for about 3 to 4 hours to repair the break.

The affected area includes Marywood Drive, Gum Street, Spruce Street, Hillside Drive, Julianne Drive, and Suzanne Drive. The area will be under a boil water advisory for approximately 24 hours or until further notice after repairs are complete and water service is restored.

Please call HWU at (270) 826-2824 for questions. Click here for HWU’s Facebook page.