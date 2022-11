MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas:

South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads

71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads

Muhlenberg County Water District #3 will issue updates on their website.