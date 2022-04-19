PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the City of Petersburg’s Facebook page, a boil water advisory has been put into effect.

Petersburg says that after speaking with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers that live East of 12th Street in Petersburg, which includes Hwy 57 and St Rd 356, should boil their drinking water.

Petersburg says that this precautionary measure is recommended because the city is experiencing a drinking water problem within that area. Petersburg recommends that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Petersburg requests that people should boil their water until further notice, and it also asks that people conserve water and only use what is necessary.

Petersburg says that any questions concerning the drinking water problem should be directed to the water department at 812-354-8707.