HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A court has granted a request to increase the bond for a woman charged with battery against a public safety official.

According to court documents, State Prosecutor Diana Moers requested an increase in bond for Destinee Littlepage, 18. Bond was previously set at $7,500, and was increased to $100,000 surety.

Evansville Police say Destinee and her half-brother, Malachi Littlepage, attacked officers attempting to separate the two of them in a parking lot while responding to a domestic call. Authorities say Malachi kicked an officer in the face, fracturing his orbital bone and causing partial blindness in his eye.

Police say Destinee and Malachi were happy they sent officers to the hospital, with Destinee saying she was excited to go to jail. The two also allegedly laughed about their incident with the police, with Destinee saying she didn’t care about the police and only cared about Malachi.

Officers say Malachi and Destinee are half-siblings and also engaged in a relationship.

The court also ordered no contact between Destinee Littlepage and the officer injured in the attack or her half-brother Malachi Littlepage. An initial hearing for Malachi is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.