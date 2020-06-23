Bond, preliminary hearing set for man arrested in death of burned dog

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A preliminary hearing date and bond have been set for Bryan Matthews after he was arrested for the death of a burned dog in Henderson.

Matthews’ bond is currently set for $10,500, $10,000 of which is for the two Class D felonies involving the arson and death of the dog. The remaining $500 bond is for a previous charge of failure to appear.

Matthews’ preliminary hearing is set for July 1st at 11:30 A.M.

Matthews is charged with torturing a dog with serious injury or death and 3rd Degree arson.

It was a team effort to find Bryan Matthews. People close to Duke’s owner, tips to the police department, and a ride through Henderson finally led police to Cambridge Pointe Apartments.

“My first initial tip was they were going to hope we do the arrest,” Ardee Bell with the Humane Society of Henderson County says.

Police were able to locate the suspect with the help of a witness using a grill and Duke’s owner. After Duke’s death, Ardee Bell with the Humane Society of Henderson County became friends with Duke’s owner Gina Howard. So when Bell found out someone was going to be arrested, she and Howard waited.

“At this point, we knew who the subject was,” Bell explains.

Friends who live in the area where Matthews was expected to be also helped. They called Howard to tell her when Matthews was leaving.

“And we had another family that was outside, keeping an eye out, and we immediately got a call from them as well,” Bell says.

So they started following him. Bell took us on the route he drove that day.

“At that point, we saw the vehicle start to travel I guess that’s west,” Bell says. “At that point, I did contact 9 11. I told them that we had spotted the vehicle. “

Bell called the detective that was working the case, “he told me to immediately call back to 911 so they could dispatch me through as I followed the vehicle. “

They listened in as bell and Howard followed Matthews past the fairgrounds and into the parking lot of a convenience store.

“And as I stopped here his vehicle was there in front of the rental units, the storage units there and at that point, I believe is when he spotted me.”

He turned out of the parking lot and got on the highway and returned to the apartments. Bell knew police were on the way.

“I believe at that point they had actually dispatch my voice through the radios and they were actually listening to me give where I was. That’s the impression I got.”

Once she saw the flashing lights, Bell says she pulled over and let the police take care of the rest.

We were there during these events and stayed at a safe distance. At the apartments, we were asked to stay in our cars because the police weren’t sure if Matthews had a weapon.

