Bond set for man accused of stabbing step-father

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of stabbing his step-father Saturday had his bond set at $1 million cash.
Bond was set Sunday.
Deputies say 20-year-old Zakary Mullin stabbed his step-father multiple times in the torso during an argument between his mother and step-father.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mullin is facing an attempted murder charge.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)