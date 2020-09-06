Bond set for man accused of stabbing step-father

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of stabbing his step-father Saturday had his bond set at $1 million cash.

Bond was set Sunday.

Deputies say 20-year-old Zakary Mullin stabbed his step-father multiple times in the torso during an argument between his mother and step-father.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mullin is facing an attempted murder charge.

