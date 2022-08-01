EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man Evansville police say was at the center of a lengthy drug investigation involving EVSC board member and Evansville businesswoman Amy Word has been released from jail.

According to court records Demario Holman, 35, was released on a $3,500 cash bond.

Police say Holman was involved with selling cocaine at Lamasco Bar and Grill on Franklin Street.

Owner Amy Word was also arrested.

According to a police report, confidential informants told police that Word was aware of the drug activity at the bar and even participated. Police say several other people, including bar employees, were involved.

Word was charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance. She was released on a $500 bond Saturday.

Word is due in court Wednesday morning.