EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Dashing hopes that a more than 25 year old missing person’s case might finally be brought to a close, the coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News the bones found earlier this week are not those of Heather Teague.

Heather Teague was last seen in 1995 near the area where the bones were found. The bones were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville to find out more, including whether they are human bones.