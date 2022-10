Owensboro, KY. (WEHT) Each Saturday in October, the Boo Fest is at Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro.

Several activities are planned like pumpkin painting, pony-rides, games, a bounce house, and costume contests. Haunted hay rides are on Friday and Saturday evenings. All ghost, ghouls, goblins, and witches are welcomed for an “Unboolievable” time.

For more Information: diamondlakeresort.net