Book vending machine donated in teen’s honor

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– An Estes Elementary School student is being honored with a new book vending machine. Independence Bank donated the machine in honor of 13-year-old Jackson Roark, who died in July after battling cancer.

Roark was an avid reader and read hundreds of books before he died. David Roark, Jackson’s dad, said giving Jackson’s love of reading to other kids is indescribable.

“Through the loss of our son, to the memorialize him; he was an avid reader and loved to give to people and to be able to stock this machine full of books that we have gathered after he had passed that people have donated to us is just incredible, and to know that through him kids are going to these books that they may not have, and to discover the love of reading that he had, it’s just… You know there just aren’t words for it,” said David Roark.

Jackon’s parents received roughly 1,000 books and continue to accept book donations.