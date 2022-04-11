NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Newburgh’s used book sale is finally back, and it’s coming sooner than you might expect! Friends of the Newburgh Chandler Public Library confirmed on social media that the sale is scheduled to run May 19th through the 22nd.

The sale, open to members only, begins Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. If you’re not a member, library officials say you can join that evening. Membership annual fee is single $7.00 or family $12.00.

“We hope to see you come out and help us support our local libraries and get some good reading too,” says a spokesperson with the Newburgh Chandler Public Library.

On May 20th and 21st, the sale will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. On the final day of the sale, May 22nd, its opens back up to the public from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

All hardback books will be $1.00, paperbacks $.50, children’s and youth books are only $.25. They say you can purchase one of their book bags for $10.00 and then fill it up for only $8.00 regardless of how many books you get in your bag.

The library says they are not currently collecting books due to the large supply they have on hand.