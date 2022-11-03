BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A city with few options for biking and walking may soon see a drastic change. Through a $30,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Health, the city of Boonville will create a master plan to add bike and pedestrian trails in the city. Leading the charge is Brad Scales, Executive Director of the non-profit group “Trail Heads Southwest Indiana”.

“We’ve had sporting programs, after school bike clubs, for almost 12 years now,” says Scales. “And they’ve been incredibly successful, and those have expanded and spread into other local counties. So, Boonville still has the highest demand, and has had that demand for the past 12 years.”

With the help of Boonville City Council, Scales helped secure the grant to develop the project’s master plan. The master plan will help identify possible routes, trail lengths, and establish feasibility studies. It also allows for public input on what specific types of trails they would like to see.

“I know there’s a lot of people who would love to see a skate park in Boonville”, says Scales. “Perhaps identifying a potential location for that would be super helpful as well.”

Scales says Boonville has a proven need for bike and pedestrian trails. Scales also believes having a true trail network will bring in visitors from all over.

“With the canvas that we have here,” explains Scales, “there’s huge potential for multiple transportation paths and routes through town, and also a potential perimeter loop around town and connect into other communities.”

Scales hopes to have the master plan approved by the city by May 2023, with additional planning to take shape following that approval. Scales says the project largely hinges on community input, and stresses the importance of the public survey. You can submit your responses through the survey by clicking here. The public input survey closes at 11:59 pm Central time on November 17.