BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This week is National Police Appreciation Week.

Some community members are voicing their support for law enforcement. Downtown Boonville is full of thin blue line American flags.

The streets are also lined with blue ribbons and signs saying “back the blue.”

Ralph Hutchinson, owner of Hutchinson Jewelers says he thinks local officers serve the Boonville community well. Hutchinson opened his store in the 50’s and has had to work with investigators over the last 60 years.