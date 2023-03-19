BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Boonville American Legion Post 200 hosted its thirteenth banquet to honor and award local police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

The ceremony began in 2010 and presents awards for First Responder, Firefighter and Officer of the Year.

Saturday night, Boonville Police Chief Daryl Saltzman has never won Police Officer of the Year for the very first time.

Chief Saltzman, who has been chief since 2005, is retiring at the end of March after 36 years on the force.

“I have had a lot of well wishes so I’ve been truly blessed by the support of the community along with the administration over the years, so again I will be serving the community in a different capacity,” he tells us.

Chief Saltzman says he always nominated those he felt were worthy and never thought this was an award he deserved. He also shared one piece of advice for whoever fills his spot — “lead with your heart.”