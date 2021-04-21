Boonville City Council approves water, sewer rate hike

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Boonville City Council has approved increases for water and sewer rates.

Customers can expect to see their bills go from around $57 per month to $77. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the increase allows the utilities to sustain themselves and pay their way.

Mayor Wyatt expects the change to happen around July or August, giving the city time to update the computer system.

According to Eyewitness News archives, the last water rate increase was in 2018, which was part of a deal with the IURC. The city is no longer governed by the IURC.

