BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville is bridging the digital divide with a proposed high speed internet project. AT&T plans to build a four and a half million dollar fiber optic network covering the city limits of Boonville.

The company says that would service 4,000 homes and businesses. AT&T is already building a larger broadband network in Vanderburgh County.

“All around the country — all around the state and definitely all around south west Indiana, people are in need of faster and better digital connectivity,” says President of AT&T Indiana Bill Soards. “Whether they’re learning from home, working from home, need better access to healthcare or searching for jobs high speed internet like AT&T fiber provides people that connection to the world.”

The Boonville City Council still has to vote on the projects in the upcoming weeks. If the council approves, AT&T plans to have the network up and running in 18 months.