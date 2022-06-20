BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Double D’s Restaurant and Bar in Boonville is no more. The local family owned and operated eatery made the announcement Monday morning on social media.

“We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant,” the post said on Facebook. “We are so very grateful to all of you, customers and employees that have become family and friends over the years.”

The restaurant’s website stated it was operated by Debbie and David Hunt with help from daughters Jennifer and Bobbie. They say Debbie and David worked diligently every day to make Double D’s Restaurant a warm and unique place to eat.

“This, is in no way, an easy decision and we are so sad to say goodbye,” a the business shared on social media.

Although the restaurant is closing down, they say they will continue to take care of all booked catering events and will reach out to go over the details soon.