HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Boonville Fire Department took to Facebook to warn people of fines for freely releasing sky lanterns.

Indiana law states, “No person shall release or cause to be released a sky lantern/open flame aerial device with the intention of causing the lantern to lift into the atmosphere unless the lantern is anchored or tethered to the person’s property such that the lantern cannot freely lift into the atmosphere.”

The department says people can receive a fine for this, and if damage is caused to someone else’s property, the offender is responsible for the damage.