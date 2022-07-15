BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local food pantry is asking for a little help with donations.

“We are feeling the effects of increased food costs and decreased food inventory. As we continue to source food to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our community, visits to the food pantry are limited to once per month.” Said Hope Central on its Facebook page.

Hope Central says it is grateful for all donations received and those on the way. Hope Central says while it understands it is not the primary source of food for the community and only supplements, it is still committed to providing nutritious and healthy options.

Hope Central says it needs the following items the most:

apple sauce

canned beans

canned chicken

canned fruit

canned tuna

canned vegetables

cereal

instant mashed potatoes

oatmeal

pasta sauce

peanut butter

ramen noodles

rice

spaghetti noodles

All canned goods, other non-perishable food, and financial donations are welcome. Hope Central is open to drop off donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call Hope Central at (812) 8970-4910 or message the organization on Facebook to schedule a time outside of those hours. Donations can be made through this website.