Boonville man arrested after buying dozens of firearms with his employer’s credit card

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) A Boonville man is facing a series of theft charges after allegedly using his employer’s credit card to purchase tens of thousands of dollars worth of items for himself.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Hollman after investigating several reported thefts at ProLift Toyota Material Handling. ProLift says an internal investigation revealed that Hollman had purchased unauthorized items such as coolers, backpacks and boots, as well as firearms and firearms related accessories.

Pictured above: Some of the firearms recovered from Hollman’s residence

Over the course of three years, VCSO says Hollman used a company credit card to purchase nearly $30,000 worth of firearms and accessories at area businesses and made nearly $35,000 worth of online purchases.

Hollman was arrested but has since posted bond. The investigation remains active as financial records are examined and recovered items inventoried.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: