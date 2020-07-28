Boonville man pleads guilty in sexual misconduct case

(WEHT) — A Boonville man has pleaded guilty after being accused of sexual misconduct with an underaged person.

Nelson Stepro, 58, faced several charges including sexual abuse and sodomy.

Kentucky State Police launched an investigation back in January 2019 after allegations were made about Stepro having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The alleged incidents happened in July 2018.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)