VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Highway Department is advising motorists to avoid a section of Boonville-New Harmony Road on Tuesday. The section between St. Joseph Avenue and Bender Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mow trimming.

This section will be closed to all but local and emergency traffic. Expect workers, equipment and delays. If you have any questions, contact the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at (812) 435-5777.