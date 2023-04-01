HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday afternoon, officers with the Boonville Police Department came together and celebrated the retirement of former Chief Daryl Saltzman and the swearing in of Chief Brandon Wells.

Chief Saltzman served Boonville for 36 years and wore many hats during his time at the department, officers say.

(Courtesy: Boonville PD)

According to the Boonville PD, he was their first K9 handler and served as Assistant Chief before starting his role as Chief.

“But above all that he was a great friend to his officers,” says the department on Facebook. “Daryl has done an outstanding job and will be missed.”

As they wish Chief Saltzman a wonderful retirement, officers ask that you welcome their new Chief Brandon Wells.