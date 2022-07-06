BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville has finalized a $4.4 million contract that will result in AT&T bringing its fiber network to more than 4,000 locations throughout the city.

“This is an exciting day for our city, as our residents will soon have access to AT&T Fiber and the incredible internet speeds it provides,” said Mayor Charlie Wyatt. “Connectivity is crucial to the success of a community and we are so pleased to now officially be moving forward with AT&T on this important project.”

AT&T says extensive planning and engineering work for the Boonville project will begin immediately, and the network is expected to be complete in eighteen months. The press release says the faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for gaming – all at the same time.

Residents and businesses can learn more about AT&T Fiber here and can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address here.