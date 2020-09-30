Bosse Field hosting Field of Dreams movie night

FILE – In this July 22, 1977, file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams” at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If you host it, they will come. The Evansville Otters announced Bosse Field will host a showing of Kevin Costner’s famous 1989 movie, Field of Dreams October 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets may purchased online and proceeds will benefit Youth First. People looking to attend must buy at least two tickets, with a maximum of six. Seating will be in marked spots on the field and people are welcome to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Masks will be required, except when seated in your reserved spot and the Otters say Bosse Field is a spacious, open-air facility that allows for safe social distancing.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)