Bosse Field hosting Field of Dreams movie night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If you host it, they will come. The Evansville Otters announced Bosse Field will host a showing of Kevin Costner’s famous 1989 movie, Field of Dreams October 16 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets may purchased online and proceeds will benefit Youth First. People looking to attend must buy at least two tickets, with a maximum of six. Seating will be in marked spots on the field and people are welcome to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Masks will be required, except when seated in your reserved spot and the Otters say Bosse Field is a spacious, open-air facility that allows for safe social distancing.
(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)
