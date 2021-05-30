Bosse Field hosts annual Evansville Food Truck Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After a chilly Saturday night for baseball, Tri-Staters were treated to beautiful weather Sunday for the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival at Bosse Field Sunday.

Over two dozen food trucks offering anything from barbecue to tacos to blueberry ice cream filled the historic Evansville ballpark. Organizers say at least 6,000 people already came by 6:00 Sunday night, hours before the event wrapped up.

Several bands provided live entertainment in addition to the food. Visitors like Becky, Kevin, and Sammi Doughty say they enjoyed the festival and all the offerings. Becky Doughty says they wanted to try the “whole Evansville experience” and enjoy the nice weather. The family says they tried some street tacos, Chinese food, barbecue nachos, and were preparing to try some funnel cake as well.

Anthony Roberts Jr. attended the festival, saying it’s good to support local businesses. Roberts adds that this is his first food truck festival, noting that he hopes it wont be his last.

Organizers say a portion of the ticket sales will benefit Cancer Pathways Midwest, formerly Gilda’s Club, meaning people not only got great food, they also had a chance to support a great cause.