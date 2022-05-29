EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The ultimate tailgate experience happened at Bosse Field as the park hosted the 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival. Trucks were set up inside Bosse Field.

About 35 of the Tri-State’s food trucks provided visitors with a vast range of food from American comfort food to seafood to barbecue to desserts against a backdrop of live music and tailgate games.

“Any kind of food you can expect at the larger food festivals, you can find it here,” says event organizer Krista Wilson. “And the best part is it’s a beautiful day and 10 percent of the ticket sales will go to Cancer Pathways and Rolling Thunder Chapter 6.”

Attendees were able to cast their votes for this year’s “people’s choice champion.” Each food truck and booth featured a four dollar sampler item.