EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bosse Field is celebrating the 30th anniversary of A League of Their Own on July 2. The ballpark will play the movie and it is free for the public.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. The ballpark asks no outside food or drinks be brought in. Concessions will be open.

A League of Their Own, a 1992 film about a fictional woman’s baseball team during World War II, was filmed at Bosse Field. The film stars famous known actors such as Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.