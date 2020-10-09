Bosse Field movie night postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Otters announced the showing of Kevin Costner’s 1989 movie Field of Dreams has been postponed in light of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s executive order to limit public gatherings to 125 people.
The showing was scheduled for October 16 at 7:00 p.m. but the Otters say there is hope for rescheduling the event ” at a time when it will be a huge success.” The Otters add they will be in touch with ticketholders soon with ticket refund information. Anyone with other questions should call 812-435-8686.
