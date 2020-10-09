Bosse Field movie night postponed

FILE – In this July 22, 1977, file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams” at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Otters announced the showing of Kevin Costner’s 1989 movie Field of Dreams has been postponed in light of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s executive order to limit public gatherings to 125 people.

The showing was scheduled for October 16 at 7:00 p.m. but the Otters say there is hope for rescheduling the event ” at a time when it will be a huge success.” The Otters add they will be in touch with ticketholders soon with ticket refund information. Anyone with other questions should call 812-435-8686.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)