Bosse Field to host virtual 105th anniversary celebration

(WEHT) – The Evansville Otters will host a virtual celebration of Bosse Field’s 105th anniversary, commemorating Bosse Field’s inaugural opening on June 17, 1915 on Wednesday.

The celebration will begin on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:15 p.m. CT on the Evansville Otters YouTube channel.

With the Frontier League baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Otters organization wants to bring Evansville Otters baseball and the Bosse Field experience straight to our fans virtually in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The virtual celebration will feature contributions from Otters owner Bill Bussing, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and a re-broadcast of the June 25, 2019 home game against the Schaumburg Boomers with new commentary. The re-broadcast will also include interviews with some members of the Otters front office, field manager Andy McCauley, and interviews with current and former Otters players, including John Schultz, Tyler Vail, Josh Allen, and more. An OttersTV segment will highlight the history and early origins of Bosse Field. Plus, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)