HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Students with Bosse High School have adopted a local non-profit for their Lend a Hand & Change a Life project.

After Eyewitness News reported on a water leak damaging the House of Bread and Peace building last month, student members of the Interact service club decided to help out.

Bosse High School Interact President Kaylee Lester and communications officer Krista King stopped by Eyewitness News Thursday to talk about the club’s fundraiser.

The club is collecting donations along with items such as wipes, tampons, deodorant, soap bars, tissues, and others to make bags to take to residents.