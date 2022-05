STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County first responders responded to a call to two people trapped in a grain bin. The first person was pulled out of the grain bin around 3:42 p.m.

We have just been told that the second person has since been pulled out of the grain bin. This happened at the 4500 block of State Road 492. The Sturgis Fire Department was involved in the rescue.

We will bring you more details as they become available.