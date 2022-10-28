HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity Henderson is holding a bourbon raffle for its benefit.

To raise money to support affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity is hosting the Autumn Bourbon Raffle. Officials say as long as at least 500 tickets are sold, then all prizes will be awarded. Officials add that however, no more than 10,000 tickets will be sold.

Scan the QR code pictured above to buy tickets.

Tickets will stop being sold at 11:59 p.m. on October 31, and they are $100 a piece. There will be a live drawing held on November 3 at 6 p.m. The drawing will be at Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, Kentucky, Inc. located at 1030 3rd Street, Henderson, KY 42420. Officials say people do not need to be present to win, and a legal ID will be required in order to claim the prize.

