EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is leading a push to get cameras put on school bus stop arms in Vanderburgh County, and she’s doing it with help from the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club.

Lydia Johnston and the group of motorcycle enthusiasts want to get at least two cameras installed, which she says would cost around $7600.

She is hosting a bowling event at Arc Lanes in a few weeks raise the money. All funds raised will go to the Evansville School Corporation Foundation.

“If you’re a really good bowler, you’re gonna bring in a whole bunch of money,” says Johnston. ‘If you’re not a good bowler — I’m not a good bowler — you’re gonna bring in at least some money. And a little bit is better than nothing.”

In Indiana, it’s against the law for drivers to pass a bus that’s stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

The fundraiser requires teams of 6, each team member needs a minimum of two sponsors who pledge $0.25 per pin that that team member will knock down in three hours. There are no maximum amount of sponsors. Money must be collected within 14 days of the final tally, and the $122 per team includes shoe rental. There is a $200 prize for the highest score.

Contact Lydia Bell at lydia.johnstonbell.@gmail.com or 270-781-9531 for an entry form and confirm your team. The event is being held at AMF Arc Lanes on March 26 from noon to 3 p.m.