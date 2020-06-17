Bowling Green man sentenced for his role in Owensboro man’s death

(WEHT) — A Bowling Green man is sentenced for killing an Owensboro man last summer.

Cortemius Peoples was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty last month to murder, robbery and other charges stemming from the death of Nick Decker.

Peoples must serve at least 20 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

