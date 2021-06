HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A man is taken to the hospital after the box truck he was driving overturned on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday a couple of miles west of Corydon.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the box truck crossed the median, went into oncoming traffic, and into a ditch before rolling over. The driver had to be cut from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but expected to be OK.