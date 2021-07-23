Boy Band collaboration ‘All The Cool Kids’ coming to Friday After 5

‘All The Cool Kids’ will “ATCK” the Ruoff Party Stage in Owensboro on September 3 to say Bye-Bye-Bye to the 25th Anniversary season.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Friday After 5 is happy to announce that the last concert of their 25th Anniversary season will feature Grammy Award winning Boy Band artists, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and their friend Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.

‘All The Cool Kids’ will “ATCK” the Ruoff Party Stage in Owensboro on September 3 to say Bye-Bye-Bye to the 25th Anniversary season.

“After years of hoping to get the opportunity to perform at Friday After 5, the moment has finally arrived.” states Jeff Timmons, founding member of 98 Degrees. “To have the honor of performing at such a legendary event, while sharing the stage with legends like A.J. McClean from the Backstreet Boys, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, it’s like a dream come true!”

The concert is free to all who come out. The party starts at 5 p.m.

There’s also going to be a special Fan Club Meet and Greet opportunity for a nominal fee for your chance to spend a moment one-on-one with ATCK and have your picture taken at the Red-Carpet wall together.