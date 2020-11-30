Boy Scouts continue Christmas tree sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For Evansville Boy Scout Cristian Welden, selling Christmas trees in a parking lot on Vann Ave. near the Lloyd Expressway has become something of a yearly tradition. But while Troop 383 is operating mostly as usual, Welden and his grandmother Julie say they’ve had to make adjustments to their usual tree sales.

In addition to wearing masks, Julie Welden says they started selling trees a week earlier than usual this year to spread out sales and they’ve moved to doing outdoor sales only to maintain social distancing.

For Heather Vincent, buying Christmas trees from the Boy Scouts is a family tradition she started with her mother when they lived in the area and she continues that to do this day, even though she’s since moved to Newburgh.

Cristian Welden says the tree sales help support the organization and also help them buy new equipment they need after they missed out on funds when the Fall Festival was canceled. Troop 383 is selling trees at the lot on weekdays from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on weekends.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: