Boys and Girls Club of Evansville reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville reopened its facility Monday.

Officials say 100 kids will be allowed at a time inside the building on Bellemeade. Everyone who enters will have their temperature checked, and parents will not be allowed inside – only kids.

Kids will also be spread out for programs.

“Programming’s going to be a different animal for us because we’re going to be working in pods. We’re going to be working in one to ten ratios, staff to students in pods, and they will rotate kind of more like a school setting [for] which activity they’re going to throughout the day,” Ron Ryan, executive director, said.

The Boys and Girls Club says it will continue to do virtual learning with other kids before it can reopen at full capacity.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

