Boys and Girls Club of Evansville starting anti-bullying campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is starting a new program thanks to a $25,000 donation from Golf Gives Back.

The donation comes from proceeds raised from an event with the Korn Ferry Tournament at Victoria National in 2019.

The “Be a Star” program is focused on bullying prevention by teaching kids how to deal with emotion. Boys and Girls Club of Evansville officials say the program is needed now more than ever.

This year’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to run August 27-30 in Newburgh.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

