EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Boys & Girls Club will be participating in a nationwide event with government representatives. Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s second Virtual National Days of Advocacy is happening on March 2 and 3.

The event will allow club leaders, members, volunteers, and alumni to advise members of Congress about critical needs of kids and teens in America and the unique role the Boys and Girls Clubs serve in their communities. Club supporters will share inspirational stories with elected officials and inform officials of the opportunities that the club presents to young people at federal, state, and local levels.

Boys and Girls Club of Evansville leaders are expected to meet with Senator Mike Braun, Senator Todd Young and Representative Larry Bucshon.

“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool

programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures. Our advocacy isn’t just

a one-day event, we raise our voices every single day to ensure top issues and solutions impacting

young people are prioritized in our community, our state and at the national level,” says Executive Director Ron Ryan. “We are honored to represent Boys & Girls Club of Evansville to raise visibility of

the needs of our community youth, especially the ones who need us most, and show what we can

accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community.”

Boys & Girls Clubs partnered with public officials to help meet the larger needs of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs provided services such as child care for health care professionals and essential workers, meals, and virtual learning to fill educational gaps. These positive impacts would not be possible without the support of elected officials.