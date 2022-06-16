EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville city and business leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new CenterPoint Energy Baseball Field on Bellemeade Avenue on Wednesday.

Boys & Girls Club officials say CenterPoint contributed $250,000 to the project and many other donations and organized helped make it happen. The project also included a remodeled playground, new restrooms, a renovated basketball court and a new futsal court.

Officials say the field will impact not just Boys & Girls Club members, but travel teams, Special Olympics participants and Buddy Ball participants.