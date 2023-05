HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A time it was — America was deep into the Vietnam War. Thousands of those who served died or became prisoners of war.

For those who grew up in the 1960s, it was a time reckoning. Joining us tonight is Dr. Mary Posner, a clinical psychologist now living in Perry County, Indiana.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg regarding her impact on protest during those very dangerous times. Thursday happens to be the 53rd anniversary of the Kent State Massacre.