GRIFFIN, Ind. (WEHT) — 50 years ago on Labor Day weekend, the Tri-State’s population grew by about a quarter of a million people for the Bull Island Music Festival.

This week we’ll be airing my retrospective ‘In Search of Bull Island’ on ABC 25 at 10 p.m. Wednesday and on the CW 7 Thursday night at 9 p.m.

It was planned with all good intentions. But as they say, “the best-laid plans”. Joining me from California is Zachary Taylor, the CEO of G-Force International Entertainment Corporation. Taylor was one of the ones who helped haul equipment to the stage for the festival.